DLA Piper advises Akoya Biosciences in its US$151 million initial public offering

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) in its recent initial public offering of 7,567,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $20 per share, including the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 987,000 shares of common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Akoya offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

"We were pleased to bring together our extensive capital markets and life sciences sector experience to help Akoya achieve its goals in this transaction," said Michael Kagnoff, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Kagnoff (San Diego), the DLA Piper team advising Akoya included partners Patrick O'Malley (San Diego), Rebecca McKnight (Austin), Cathryn Le Regulski (Northern Virginia), William Bartow (Philadelphia) and Mark Muedeking (Washington, DC); and associates Bianca LaCaille (Seattle), Zamzama Azizi (San Diego), Sarah Thompson Schick (Austin) and Priya Narahari (Philadelphia).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.

