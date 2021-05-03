Galaxy Next Generation Announces New G2 Products to its Customer Base in New Marketing Campaign Launch

Communication System Enables All Devices to Receive Alerts During Critical Moments

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced the availability of G2 Visual Alerts for schools. G2 Visual Alerts sends a message - both text and image - to any device in a school district. In an emergency, notifying all students, staff and visitors in the school building of a situation within seconds is critical.

"The human brain processes images up to 60,000 times faster than spoken words," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "G2 Visual Alerts is a first-to-market solution for quick, simple and timely communications, whether that be for an emergency or a general announcement."

Powering G2 Visual Alerts, the G2 Communicator application displays visual messages on the screens of PC, Mac, Chromebook, or interactive flat panel devices, and is compatible with Android, Mac OS, Windows and Chrome operating systems. G2 Visual Alerts can be sent to all devices on the campus network, or to a selected group of devices.

While school districts prepare for multiple learning modalities in the 2021-22 school year, G2 Visual Alerts are enabled for building use, as well as off-campus use. Educators and students accessing issued devices remotely can also receive real-time, visual communication no matter their location.

"As a former classroom teacher, it was important to me that we designed G2 Visual Alerts with educators in mind. Alerts can be pushed to all devices within a school system, which is critical because administrators often procure devices from multiple manufacturers over time," said Shawn Wheeler, Chief Technology Officer of Galaxy. "There's initial excitement from our pilot community to offer immediate visual communication."

Future plans for G2 Visual Alerts include digital signage capabilities for enhanced visual communication.

To learn more about G2 Visual Alerts as a solution for schools, visit: https://www.galaxynext.us/enhanced-safety/visual-alerts.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

