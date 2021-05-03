KULR CEO Michael Mo and KULR President & COO Keith Cochran to Participate in Water Tower Research's Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT

Discussion to focus on KULR's growth and commercialization strategy for its battery safety and thermal management technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that Michael Mo, KULR Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Cochran, KULR President & COO, will participate in Water Tower Research's Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT.

Discussion Topic: Driving KULR's Growth and Commercialization Strategy

The fireside chat is open to all investors and interested parties. Those participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends until May 19, 2021, utilizing the same registration link.

Registration Link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460250&tp_key=64320f3e98

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Derek Newton

Head, Media Relations

Main: (786) 499-8998

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group Inc.

Main: (888) 367-5559

[email protected]

SOURCE: KULR Technology Group, Inc.

