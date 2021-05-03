HERBL, California's Largest Cannabis Distributor and Supply Chain Solutions Company, Appoints Mark Shamber as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HERBL, California's Largest Cannabis Distributor and Supply Chain Solutions Company, Appoints Mark Shamber as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former executive of two Fortune 500 distribution companies brings expertise to cannabis industry

PR Newswire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 3, 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBL, California's largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, announced today it has appointed Mark Shamber as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Shamber joins the company with over three decades of finance experience in the food and grocery supply chain industry. As CFO, he will execute the company's financial strategy, identify investment and M&A opportunities, lead the finance and accounting department and oversee long-term business and financial planning.

HERBL logo

Prior to HERBL, Mr. Shamber was the Chief Financial Officer at SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN), a leading national grocery distributor and retailer, where he oversaw finance, M&A, treasury, internal audit, real estate and risk management for the company. Mr. Shamber has also served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest specialty and organic food distributor in North America. He started his career in the audit practice of Ernst & Young LLP and in the finance department of Reebok International Ltd.

"HERBL is at a distinct growth stage as the cannabis market matures, and Mark's reputation of developing and executing corporate strategy to improve business performance will be invaluable to our company," said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "We look forward to tapping into Mark's expertise in fundraising, investor relations and scaling as we pursue new business opportunities."

"What excites me the most about HERBL, and the cannabis space as a whole, is the opportunity to create new industry standards not only in the supply chain, but also for consumer and retail experiences," said Mr. Shamber. "Legal cannabis is on the cusp of becoming a truly established CPG ecosystem, and I look forward to working with the HERBL team to help the industry reach its full potential."

About HERBL
HERBL is California's largest cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact
Noah Bethke
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbl-californias-largest-cannabis-distributor-and-supply-chain-solutions-company-appoints-mark-shamber-as-chief-financial-officer-301281748.html

SOURCE HERBL

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)