AdvanceTC Limited Releases Multimode Communications App StarzChat: World First Secure Messaging App Integrating Digital Mobile Radio and Satellite Communications Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, ( NSX:A88, Financial) (OTCQB:ATCLF) the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is pleased to announce the launch of its multimode communication app named StarzChat.

StarzChat is an app that combines multiple modes of communication including direct messaging, creating group channels, video calling, Push-To-Talk, live video broadcasting and emergency location sharing. Users that also use a Satellite-Smartphone from AdvanceTC will be able to additionally use Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), satellite communications and soon Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA).

StarzChat, is aground-breaking communication platform that will be available for iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, MacOS. The app is in beta stage and will be made available to selected users prior its global release.

StarzChat, is built on the open-source matrix protocol which today provides federated, end-to-end encrypted, instant messaging to many organizations, government agencies and consumers. With more than 28 Million users and 60,000 servers operating around the world today, the Matrix protocol is the best open-source real time communication protocol of the future. https://matrix.org

Additional features include restricting StarzChat communities to approved users only, invite outside collaborators at any time or allow public members to connect with your organization. The StarzChat platform is equally suitable for public facing communication or for secure private networks. The Company is targeting to release of the app to the general public by August 2021, upon the completion of the trial.

For more information and features available on StarzChat Multimode Communication app, please click here:

https://advancetc.com/index.php/our-products/starzchat/

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

For further information please contact:

CONTACT:

Name: CP Loi/ Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.advancetc.us

