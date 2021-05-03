Diamond Hill Capital Management Launches Large Cap Concentrated Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diamond Hill Capital Management Launches Large Cap Concentrated Fund

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image






PR Newswire



COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2021





COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL), announced today the launch of the Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated strategy as a mutual fund. Diamond Hill has managed assets in a Large Cap Concentrated strategy since 2011 but is now making the strategy more widely available through a mutual fund.



The Large Cap Concentrated Fund is managed by Chuck Bath, CFA, and Austin Hawley, CFA, and supported by Diamond Hill's U.S. equity research team. The Large Cap Concentrated Fund is non-diversified and will hold approximately 20 positions with market capitalization of $15 billion or greater which the portfolio managers believe are undervalued. Bath and Hawley also manage the diversified Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy which at $18.3 billion in assets under management is now closed to most new investors.



"Our shared investment principles and selective approach to portfolio construction have naturally led us over time to greater concentration and portfolios that materially differ from peers and common client benchmarks," said Bath.



"The Fund is a good solution for investors seeking a high-conviction portfolio and the differentiated risk/return profile that comes with greater concentration," said Hawley. "We are pleased to be offering the portfolio more broadly to clients who previously would not have access to the strategy."



For more information visit diamond-hill.com.



About

Diamond Hill Capital Management



Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of March 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $30.6 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.diamond-hill.com.



Risk Disclosure: Because this Fund expects to hold a concentrated portfolio of a limited number of securities, a decline in the value of these investments would cause the Fund's value to decline to a greater degree than a less concentrated portfolio.



An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus or summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the Fund(s) and are available at diamond-hill.com or by calling 888.226.5595. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. The Diamond Hill Funds are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC (Member FINRA).

Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser, serves as Investment Adviser to the Diamond Hill Funds and is paid a fee for its services. Diamond Hill Funds are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.



Overall equity market risks may affect the value of the fund.



Diamond Hill Investment Group logo









Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-hill-capital-management-launches-large-cap-concentrated-fund-301282265.html



SOURCE Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.







Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)