NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $48.3 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares Including Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)

About Farmmi, Inc.

Farmmi is a supplier of agricultural products with a focus on processing and selling small packaged edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. Farmmi was established by founders Ms. Yefang Zhang and Mr. Zhengyu Wang in May 2003.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email [email protected] or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

This communication has been prepared by Aegis Capital Corporation for distribution to Aegis Capital Corporation's clientele. This communication is not intended for public dissemination and the recipient is prohibited from sharing this information. This communication has been prepared for institutional - accounts, as defined within FINRA Rule 4512(c), who (1) are capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to all transactions and investment strategies involving a security or securities; and (2) will exercise independent judgment in evaluating the recommendations of any broker - dealer or its associated persons. This communication is not a product of Aegis Capital Corporation Research Department. Aegis Capital Corporation., Member FINRA, SIPC

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: