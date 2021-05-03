Logo
TulsaLabs Announces Integration Support for DATAX Data Protocol

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tulsa, OK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced TulsaLabs will provide advisory services to DataElf Protocol DATAX token focused on the data and cloud development industry.

The Company announced it would explore the integration of the DATAX token as an alternative means of payment for future Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-related projects.

DataElf is a community of data developers, and blockchain enthusiasts, focused on building machine learning and cloud data applications around the DATAX protocol. The project community will explore the development of data pools and access to AI cloud services, and building new applications utilizing the DATAX token. www.dataelf.com

Payment for Data Services

The project aims to develop the DATAX token as an alternative means to purchase AI and cloud services from participating data service providers, or individual programmers.

The project will allow larger enterprise companies the ability to leverage future purchasing power of data related cloud services from qualified data partners within the TulsaLabs network.

Utilities

- Payment option to data programmers
- Access to AI cloud services
- Integration into new community applications

Business and Compliance

TulsaLabs will also assist the project in developing its business and marketing plans to include accounting and filings with the proper regulatory agencies.

About TulsaLabs

TulsaLabs is a startup accelerator that assists in providing access to seed funding, training and mentorship to blockchain startups to help them pass successfully through the early stages of business growth. https://tulsalabs.io/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

LEGAL

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
[email protected]app-swarm.com

