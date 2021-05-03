Logo
Huntington Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Award reflects Huntington's commitment to taking care of and looking out for customers and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction during height of COVID-19 pandemic

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) has claimed the highest ranking in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the North Central Region of the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, the sixth time in nine years.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora)

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it shows that our colleagues delivered during a time when our customers needed us most," said Jon Greenwood, Director of Branch Banking. "This award not only demonstrates our continued commitment to serving our customers, it shows how our colleagues went above and beyond to support our customers and address their financial needs."

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 94,784 consumer banking customers of the largest banks in the United States about their experiences with their consumer bank. It was fielded from April 2020 through February 2021. Regional banks are those with $55 billion-$259 billion in domestic deposits. The study measures customer satisfaction with banks in 15 geographic regions.

"We are grateful for our colleagues and their continual focus on looking out for our customers and adjusting to their changing preferences," Greenwood said. "Huntington's People-First, Digitally Powered approach plays an important role in serving our customers, who have come to expect superior customer service from us. They want to know there is someone they can see and interact with when navigating life events and conducting complex transactions. I'm extremely proud of our colleagues for delivering for our customers so well during very challenging times.

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction in six factors:

  1. Account opening
  2. Communication and advice
  3. Channel activities
  4. Convenience
  5. Problem resolution
  6. Products and fees

Channel activities include seven subfactors (listed in alphabetical order): ATM, assisted online, branch, call center, IVR, mobile, and website.

"In addition to the strength of our branches, customers continue to look for digital solutions to supplement in person transactions," said Mark Sheehan, Director of Digital at Huntington. "Even before the pandemic, customers were looking for more self-service options such as digital banking tools for added convenience. We're pleased to offer a variety of tools via online banking and on the Huntington Mobile app. It's our way of looking out for customers and producing best-in-class digital tools to help them achieve their financial goals."

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $126 billion of assets and a network of 814 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,314 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

The Huntington National Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC and Huntington are federally registered service marks of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-ranks-highest-in-customer-satisfaction-with-consumer-banking-in-the-north-central-region-in-the-jd-power-2021-us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study-301282320.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

