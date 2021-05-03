SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - INSW, LMNX, CNBKA, BXS, NCBS

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company. If you are an International Seaways shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Luminex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eastern Bankshares, Inc. for $115.28 in cash per share. If you are a Century shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cadence Bancorporation. Upon completion of the merger, BancorpSouth shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined company. If you are a BancorpSouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation. If you are a Nicolet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

