Warren Buffett: Top Stocks by Market Cap Different Today Compared to 1989

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warren Buffett: Top Stocks by Market Cap Different Today Compared to 1989

The 'Oracle of Omaha' discusses significant changes in the largest stocks over past 30 years

Author's Avatar
James Li
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (, Financial)">BRK.A)(

BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) said during the insurance conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday that the top 20 stocks by market cap today are significantly different than the top 20 stocks by market cap in 1989.

The "Oracle of Omaha" discussed several key observations between the largest companies 30 years ago and the largest companies today, including the observation that none of the top 20 companies in 1989 are still among the top 20 today.

U.S. companies populate the list today

Buffett discussed that the top 20 companies by market cap in 1989 included several Japanese banks and U.S. companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. (

XOM, Financial), General Electric Co. (GE, Financial) and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM, Financial). Despite this, none of the aforementioned stocks are in the top 20 companies by market cap today: Buffett added that the "world can change in dramatic ways" over a 30-year period.

Figure 1 illustrates the historical market cap for Exxon Mobil, the top U.S.-based stock on the 1989 list, compared to Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), the top U.S.-based stock on the current list.

a5b228a0a6528b562bca7e9b97ee42a9.png

Figure 1

Buffett also noticed that the largest company in 1989 had a market cap of just over $105 billion, compared to Apple's market cap of over $2.05 trillion. Further, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (

XPAR:MC, Financial), the 20th largest company by market cap, has a market cap of over $315 billion, approximately 10 times larger than the $30 billion market cap of Merck & Co. (MRK, Financial), which was in the same position in 1989.

4688c75046e9babd88252295e3f2eefd.png

The Omaha-based investor added that the significant increases in the market cap of companies suggests capitalism works: Buffett said that 1989 was "not a high-inflation period" yet the market cap of the top 20 companies still increased at least tenfold by March 2021.

See also

Buffett's top five holdings as of the December 2020 filing are Apple, Bank of America Corp. (

BAC, Financial), Coca-Cola Co. (KO, Financial), American Express Co. (AXP, Financial) and The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC). Bank of America and Coca-Cola have market cap of approximately $348 billion and $235 billion.

c0c75f6f09ad102abdd0ae909d78088e.png

Disclosure: Long Apple, Merck and Coca-Cola.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!