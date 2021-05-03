Davis-Rea Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells American Well Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Northern Dynasty Minerals

- New Purchases: GOOG, TSLA,
- Added Positions: HD, TMO, BAC, UNH, SWK, SNPS, FDX, MSFT, ROK, BRK.B, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, RY, DIS, AMZN, BAM, TD, FTS, BCE, DHR, ENB, SPY, BIP, PEP, TRP, C, NKE, JNJ, FTV, NAK, PBA, SHOP,
- Sold Out: AMWL, SU,
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 182,499 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,699 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,663 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,267 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 34,785 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2391.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57.Reduced: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)
Davis-Rea Ltd. reduced to a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd by 50%. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.577900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Davis-Rea Ltd. still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
