Davis-Rea Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells American Well Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Northern Dynasty Minerals

New Purchases: GOOG, TSLA,

GOOG, TSLA, Added Positions: HD, TMO, BAC, UNH, SWK, SNPS, FDX, MSFT, ROK, BRK.B, VOO,

HD, TMO, BAC, UNH, SWK, SNPS, FDX, MSFT, ROK, BRK.B, VOO, Reduced Positions: ACN, RY, DIS, AMZN, BAM, TD, FTS, BCE, DHR, ENB, SPY, BIP, PEP, TRP, C, NKE, JNJ, FTV, NAK, PBA, SHOP,

ACN, RY, DIS, AMZN, BAM, TD, FTS, BCE, DHR, ENB, SPY, BIP, PEP, TRP, C, NKE, JNJ, FTV, NAK, PBA, SHOP, Sold Out: AMWL, SU,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Davis-Rea Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, sells American Well Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis-Rea Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Davis-Rea Ltd. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davis-Rea Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davis-rea+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 182,499 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,699 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,663 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,267 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 34,785 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2391.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Davis-Rea Ltd. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57.

Davis-Rea Ltd. reduced to a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd by 50%. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.577900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Davis-Rea Ltd. still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.