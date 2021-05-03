Logo
State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lansing, MI, based Investment company State Treasurer State Of Michigan (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vistra Corp, sells Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, Pinterest Inc, Zoetis Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Treasurer State Of Michigan. As of 2021Q1, State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 918 stocks with a total value of $15 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+treasurer+state+of+michigan/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,729,754 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,501,525 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,264,350 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 136,427 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 2,553,900 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.356900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 493,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Evelo Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97. The stock is now traded at around $234.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,350,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,894,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,655,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,553,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 17341.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,017,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 849.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,296,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Reduced: Stryker Corp (SYK)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 48.53%. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $264.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 202,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 71.75%. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 343,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.66%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 574,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 72.24%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 61,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 63.06%. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $213.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 84,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN. Also check out:

