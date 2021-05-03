State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: IYM, DKNG, PLTR, EVLO, ALGT, RUBY, LUMN, AIRC, DASH, CNXC, CLF, NBIX, CRWD, AMKR, BRKS, VNT, NOV, DCT, PRG, TENB, STAA, DMTK, TLND, WD5A, IRDM, CELH, TXG, TR, U,
- Added Positions: T, BMY, VZ, LQD, VST, AGG, SYF, MO, MSCI, BIIB, A, GOOGL, IJH, SPY, HD, MTUM, ALB, AMZN, NVDA, CMG, LDOS, SQ, COP, IFF, PYPL, PTON, QUAL, AMD, BA, BLDR, DVN, INTU, MS, PXD, TSLA, PSNL, AZEK, AGCO, ALE, RAMP, ARE, ADS, AMED, AEE, ACC, AEO, AFG, ATR, WTRG, ARWR, ASH, ASB, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BKH, SAM, BYD, BCO, BC, CACI, CBRL, VIAC, CBT, CCMP, CPT, CMD, CSL, CCL, CRI, CASY, CATY, CAR, CNP, CRL, CHE, CIEN, XEC, CRUS, CGNX, COHR, COLM, CBSH, CMC, NNN, CMP, INGR, OFC, CUZ, CR, CREE, CFR, DAR, DECK, DKS, DISCA, DCI, DUK, EXP, EWBC, EGP, EME, ENS, EPR, EQT, EL, EXEL, EXPE, EXR, FNB, FDS, FICO, FHI, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FR, FLO, FLS, FLR, FL, FULT, GATX, TGNA, GNTX, GBCI, GT, GGG, GEF, HRB, HAE, HALO, HWC, HOG, HE, HR, HCSG, EHC, MLHR, HXL, HIW, SVC, HUBB, ICUI, ITT, IDA, IART, IBOC, JBL, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, KBH, KMT, KRC, KEX, KSS, SR, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LGND, LECO, LAD, LFUS, MDU, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MANH, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MCHP, MIDD, MSA, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NI, NKE, NDSN, JWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, ORI, OHI, ASGN, OSK, PNM, PSB, PZZA, PTC, PPC, PNFP, PII, AVNT, PCH, PB, STL, QDEL, RLI, RPM, RYN, O, RBC, RS, RGEN, RGLD, R, SLG, SIVB, SAFM, SGMS, SMG, XPO, SIGI, SRE, SMTC, SXT, SBNY, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SKX, SON, SWX, LSI, STLD, SRCL, SF, SYNA, SNX, SNV, TCF, AXON, TECH, TDS, TPX, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, THO, TKR, TTC, ACIW, TREX, WEN, TRMK, UAL, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, X, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, URBN, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WSO, WBS, WW, WRI, WSM, WWD, INT, WWE, WEX, WYNN, XEL, EVR, CVLT, DEI, EBS, FSLR, CNK, IBKR, TDC, DAN, CFX, TREE, RGA, LOPE, LEA, PEB, CIT, PRI, SIX, COR, SBRA, VC, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, FIVE, GMED, SRC, QLYS, FANG, RH, CONE, COTY, NWS, DOC, REXR, SFM, FOXF, SAIC, BRX, AAL, OGS, PCTY, GRUB, SABR, CTLT, HQY, CDK, AVNS, SYNH, PRAH, STOR, SEDG, WING, UNVR, ENR, BLD, CC, OLLI, RUN, LITE, PEN, UA, NGVT, KNSL, MEDP, PK, AM, BKR, SAIL, CDAY, CHX, WH, PRSP, BJ, IAA, GO, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SYK, USB, DG, V, GPN, AAPL, DVA, ADP, MBB, UNH, APD, PDCO, EDIT, IIVI, SFIX, SNAP, LULU, VLUE, NOW, MA, QRVO, ENPH, MVIS, ILMN, DD, TRMB, MPWR, NFLX, PENN, HPQ, CZR, TWTR, CHTR, GNRC, FB, GL, NVR, SBAC, SLM, SHW, MUSA, CDW, NLOK, TPH, L, TRN, GWW, WAB, DISCK, OC, ANTM, WOR, BWA, DPZ, D, ATGE, CNO, CI, CHD, CE, CHRW, BSX, DY, BLKB, BAX, BK, AZO, AN, AIZ, AFL, AMG, MDLZ, ORLY, NUE, NSC, AAP, MHK, MTD, MET, MAN, KR, DGX, KSU, SJM, HUM, HON, LHX, CLGX, FCN, EA,
- Sold Out: ATH, ACN, PINS, ZTS, MDT, LIN, DNLI, TWO, ETN, AON, BGS, INFO, JCI, MCRB, APTV, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EARN, ICLR, Z, ZBRA, AMCR, XYL, ALLE, WORK, ZM, JAZZ, CXO, EV, RE, TIF, IVZ, NLSN, LIVN, JHG, ADNT, AZD, HELE, ESNT, XRX, ZION, YELP, WPX, OI, PBH, HNI, EPC, IDYA,
These are the top 5 holdings of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,729,754 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,501,525 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,264,350 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 136,427 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 2,553,900 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61%
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.356900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 493,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Evelo Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97. The stock is now traded at around $234.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,350,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,894,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,655,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,553,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 17341.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,017,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 849.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,296,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.Reduced: Stryker Corp (SYK)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 48.53%. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $264.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 202,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 71.75%. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 343,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.66%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 574,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 72.24%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 61,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 63.06%. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $213.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 84,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.
