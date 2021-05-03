State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, Pinterest Inc

New Purchases: IYM, DKNG, PLTR, EVLO, ALGT, RUBY, LUMN, AIRC, DASH, CNXC, CLF, NBIX, CRWD, AMKR, BRKS, VNT, NOV, DCT, PRG, TENB, STAA, DMTK, TLND, WD5A, IRDM, CELH, TXG, TR, U,

Lansing, MI, based Investment company State Treasurer State Of Michigan Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vistra Corp, sells Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, Pinterest Inc, Zoetis Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Treasurer State Of Michigan. As of 2021Q1, State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 918 stocks with a total value of $15 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+treasurer+state+of+michigan/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,729,754 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,501,525 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,264,350 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 136,427 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 2,553,900 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61%

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.356900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 493,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Evelo Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.74 and $268.81, with an estimated average price of $221.97. The stock is now traded at around $234.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,350,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,894,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,655,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,553,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 17341.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,017,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 849.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,296,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 48.53%. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $264.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 202,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 71.75%. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 343,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.66%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 574,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 72.24%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 61,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 63.06%. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $213.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. State Treasurer State Of Michigan still held 84,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.