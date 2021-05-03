Logo
Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc Buys Old Republic International Corp, Tesla Inc, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Old Republic International Corp, Tesla Inc, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Tiffany, IAA Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dumont+%26+blake+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,078 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,132 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 91,306 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,609 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 20,442 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 56,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.661800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 100.30%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 115,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 42.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 61,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 102,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Sold Out: Cannabix Technologies Inc (BLOZF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cannabix Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.22.

Sold Out: Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (RGRX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.25 and $0.75, with an estimated average price of $0.53.

Sold Out: Kona Gold Beverage Inc (KGKG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Kona Gold Beverage Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.05, with an estimated average price of $0.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
