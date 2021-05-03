Black Diamond Financial, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: FREL, XOM, VFH, LLY, JNJ, TROW, CBIO,

Investment company Black Diamond Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Financials ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Black Diamond Financial, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 385,956 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 257,190 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 116,654 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 115,190 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 162,608 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.