Black Diamond Financial, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FREL, XOM, VFH, LLY, JNJ, TROW, CBIO,
- Added Positions: VCSH, MGV, MGK, SCHM, VEU, MGC, VB, VO, IJR, SCHA, SCHX, SPY, SCHF, VTEB, BRK.B, VIG, SCHH, IEMG, IAU, HYG, TSLA, SCHZ, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, VOO, FB, VTV, VEA, BDX, VTI, VOE, SCHC, SHM, VWO, VNQ, VBR, DIS, VZ, UNH, MSFT, INTC,
- Sold Out: VCIT,
For the details of Black Diamond Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+diamond+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Black Diamond Financial, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 385,956 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 257,190 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 116,654 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 115,190 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 162,608 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Black Diamond Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. Black Diamond Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Black Diamond Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Black Diamond Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Black Diamond Financial, LLC keeps buying