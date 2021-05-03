AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc

New Purchases: XLI, PYPL, TECH, ENTG, LFUS, AMED, XLU, DG, KMB, MMC, EBAY, C, D, HYG, ORCL, ZS, KR, CTSH, GILD, QCOM, CAG, BHP, DOW, CMI, PLUG, KMI, JD, DIAX, SCD, FTNT, AWK, WFC, RY, NAKD,

Cornelius, NC, based Investment company AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Entegris Inc, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $603 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,505,071 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,408,348 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 523,191 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 256,741 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 327,661 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 256,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $257.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 20,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $429.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 41,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Littelfuse Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.37 and $283.99, with an estimated average price of $266.38. The stock is now traded at around $265.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $263.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 229.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 169,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 70,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 101.04%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 250.23%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.