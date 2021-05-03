AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc

- New Purchases: XLI, PYPL, TECH, ENTG, LFUS, AMED, XLU, DG, KMB, MMC, EBAY, C, D, HYG, ORCL, ZS, KR, CTSH, GILD, QCOM, CAG, BHP, DOW, CMI, PLUG, KMI, JD, DIAX, SCD, FTNT, AWK, WFC, RY, NAKD,
- Added Positions: SCHP, VTV, DIA, SPMD, XLC, BNDX, BABA, AMD, AAPL, VOO, VZ, BSV, SPSM, VEA, LDUR, CGNX, IDXX, EPAM, FIXD, NVDA, BIV, BLV, VMBS, MMM, CSCO, NEM, DLR, VEEV, AGG, VIG, MO, ROL, CLX, EXAS, SPYV, LULU, MSFT, XLE, GE, HYLB, BA, VCIT, VWO, BND, VB, SCHO, LQD, SCHG, XLG, DE, CVX, MRK, BSCL, FVD, USMV, VO, BSCM, PSK, SCHD, JNJ, EMN, USIG, NCLH, ITW, IVV, IJR, IHI, HRL, FTSL, UNP, BOND, HD, DIS, XOM, ARKW, VCSH, DHR, XLF, BRK.B, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, SON, TXN, CUBE, UMC, RTX, UVV, WSO, AMGN, CAT, ANGL, CWB, INTC, LLY, ETN, RYT, SPHY,
- Reduced Positions: XLB, XLK, SPDW, V, SPAB, QQQ, VUG, VGT, PFE, SPEM, PG, EMR, MPWR, AMZN, SHYG, SPTS, TGT, T, DUK, WMT, IBM, ADP, VBK, SPY, XMMO, PFF, IAU, BSJL, NFLX, PEP, SCHB, EMQQ, HON, SPLV, MA, CL, IYF, COP, TSLA, FB, GOOG, IBB, PGX,
- Sold Out: VRSK, PAYC, ZTS, BLL, SMH, XBI, MDT, TT, AEP, IGV, EMB, KO, MCD, NLOK, EEM, ED, WM, AAL, AFL, PAYX, MKL, SO, SCHM, SHY, LEG, XLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,505,071 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,408,348 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 523,191 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 256,741 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 327,661 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 256,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $257.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 20,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $429.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 41,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Littelfuse Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.37 and $283.99, with an estimated average price of $266.38. The stock is now traded at around $265.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $263.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 229.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 169,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 70,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 101.04%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 250.23%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 56.22%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.
