Lapides Asset Management, LLC Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, WESCO International Inc, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Calix Inc

- New Purchases: CBOE, WCC, PRPL, DRTT, VNT, THNPY, BAESY, ELMD, ASLE, CARS, WTRH,
- Added Positions: RXT, GRFS, LRN, ZIXI, ECOM, PAYS, AMCR, ADTN, ITGR, PMD, FMC, NTAP, TEF, CUTR,
- Reduced Positions: XPER, NLSN, CALX, BDC, MTX, NCR, LEVI, ANGO, SUM, HUN, CMP, HBI, TDC, WRK, KN, THS, SSP, UEIC, TTEK, HMHC, MG, ST, ARW, NXST, FTI, IMAX, SEE, AVD, INGR, XRAY, SFM, ESI, EEFT, COMM, ATGE, GIL, SMED, OLN, NGVT, VRNT, CE, ARAY, PFIE, CGNT, ALOT, DBD,
- Sold Out: PBH, KRA, GRA, KMT, PLT, TXT,
- Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 481,800 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.93%
- Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 418,026 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.7%
- WestRock Co (WRK) - 173,500 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02%
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,119,900 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.19%
- Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 165,600 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 53,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 117,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.445600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 873,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technip Energies NV (THNPY)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Technip Energies NV. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 124.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 481,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Grifols SA by 202.59%. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 268,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stride Inc (LRN)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Stride Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 164,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zix Corp (ZIXI)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zix Corp by 116.34%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 488,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PaySign Inc (PAYS)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.93 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $42.04.Sold Out: Kraton Corp (KRA)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $35.78.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66.Sold Out: Kennametal Inc (KMT)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.9.Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (PLT)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67.
