Lapides Asset Management, LLC Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, WESCO International Inc, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Calix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Lapides Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, WESCO International Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Grifols SA, sells Xperi Holding Corp, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Calix Inc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Belden Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lapides Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lapides Asset Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lapides Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lapides+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lapides Asset Management, LLC
  1. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 481,800 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.93%
  2. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 418,026 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.7%
  3. WestRock Co (WRK) - 173,500 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02%
  4. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,119,900 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.19%
  5. Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 165,600 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 53,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 117,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.445600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 873,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technip Energies NV (THNPY)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Technip Energies NV. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 124.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 481,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Grifols SA by 202.59%. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 268,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stride Inc (LRN)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Stride Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 164,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zix Corp by 116.34%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 488,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PaySign Inc (PAYS)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PaySign Inc by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.93 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $42.04.

Sold Out: Kraton Corp (KRA)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $35.78.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66.

Sold Out: Kennametal Inc (KMT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lapides Asset Management, LLC.

1. Lapides Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lapides Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lapides Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lapides Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
