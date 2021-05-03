Ellevest, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Investment company Ellevest, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Incyte Corp, The Timken Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellevest, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ellevest, Inc. owns 1322 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 940,102 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,997,234 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 460,019 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 896,219 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 320,465 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.11%

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.492500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 356.35%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 58,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 460,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 320,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1922.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $273.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $506.827500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $98.25, with an estimated average price of $85.69.