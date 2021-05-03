Ellevest, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ellevest, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellevest, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Incyte Corp, The Timken Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellevest, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ellevest, Inc. owns 1322 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellevest, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellevest%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellevest, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 940,102 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,997,234 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%
  3. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 460,019 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 896,219 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
  5. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 320,465 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.11%
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.492500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 356.35%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 58,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 460,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 320,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1922.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $273.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $506.827500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $98.25, with an estimated average price of $85.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellevest, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ellevest, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ellevest, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ellevest, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ellevest, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider