Ellevest, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- New Purchases: OSH, SPEM, VCSH, EW, TGT, IJS, VER, TIP, COF, SGEN, QQQ, VCIT, AIRC, IMH, RTX, VRSN, LEA, MGY, EQH, DSSI, ALC, ANGL, DGRO, HYG, IBB, IYW, PCY, PGX, VIS, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLY, ABC, AGX, BCS, BPFH, CVGW, CMCL, CNC, LUMN, CAKE, CYH, CRK, CNO, EXTR, GME, GE, GBCI, LFVN, MKL, NCR, NTCT, NG, NVAX, OMCL, ORA, PCG, PKG, PEBO, PNRG, PWR, RSG, RVP, SLG, TRV, SYNA, GL, THS, UHT, WDFC, XRX, YORW, L, GTLS, EVR, ACM, NWG, WD5A, CFX, STWD, FTNT, CEM, AMRC, GM, NLSN, SLCA, RH, GMRE, CWEN.A, FOXF, VCYT, SR4, WMS, AFMD, BOOT, DEA, RUN, SGRY, RACE, TWNK, LSXMA, LSXMK, PI, ADNT, URGN, SPCE, EYE, SMAR, AY2, STNE, ETRN, LYFT, ZM, AVTR, CRWD, WORK, N18A, REYN, NCNO, BEPC, RKT, DCT, MAXN, VNT, CNXC, AMLP, BIL, CIBR, DIV, EDIV, EFV, FDN, FNDE, FUTY, GLDM, ICLN, IDV, IHI, LTPZ, PHO, PWB, SDOG, SJNK, SKYY, SPYD, SRVR, TFI, VAW, VDC, VEU, VFH, VGLT, VTIP, VYM, XLB, XLP, XLRE,
- Added Positions: VTI, FB, VEA, MUB, SUB, VTV, BND, ESGD, VWO, ESGE, VUG, BSV, SUSA, NFLX, VB, VO, IWD, MBB, VNQ, VNQI, VOE, BIV, HUBS, EMB, HYD, JNK, VBK, VBR, EMLC, SCHP, ABT, LQD, IFF, USHY, T, CI, OVV, GOOGL, PTC, CTVA, CARR, IEFA, IEMG, VGT, ATVI, ALXN, MO, AMZN, AMT, AMP, AMGN, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BBVA, BXP, BYD, VIAC, CVS, CRL, CTAS, CLX, KO, CMCSA, CMC, GLW, DE, DEO, EIX, EMR, EQR, EL, FFIV, FITB, GPC, GILD, GS, HSBC, PEAK, WELL, HPQ, HRL, IBM, ITT, IPG, ISRG, ITRI, JBHT, SJM, JPM, K, KR, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MET, NKE, NTRS, NVS, OMC, PCAR, PNC, AVNT, PRU, O, RELX, RBC, REG, RS, WRK, SAP, SMTC, SFL, SNA, SONY, SBUX, STT, SNPS, TTWO, TER, TMO, TM, USB, UCTT, UL, UNH, VRTX, VOD, ANTM, DFS, TAK, AT, GMAB, VAC, APTV, ZTS, VRNS, ZEN, CTLT, ETSY, PYPL, CSWI, AGR, SITE, HGV, UBER, BSCL, BSCM, GLD, IWF, IWR, SPY, XLV, FNHC, AOS, ABB, CB, AGCO, ABMD, AKR, ACN, AEG, A, ALB, ALX, ALGN, ALNY, AMED, HES, AXP, AWR, AMWD, IVZ, ANSS, AIT, WTRG, ARNA, ARW, ARTNA, ASTE, ATO, AVB, AVY, AVA, BAC, BOH, BK, ESTE, BDX, BBBY, BIIB, BSX, EAT, BRKS, CBRE, CWT, CPB, CFFN, CE, CNTY, SCHW, LNG, CSCO, C, CLH, TPR, INGR, CS, CREE, CCI, DHI, DHR, DRI, DAR, DD, EGP, ETN, EA, LLY, EME, NPO, EFX, ELS, ESS, EXEL, EXR, FAST, M, FHN, FLO, FLS, GATX, GPS, GRMN, IT, RHP, GIS, GLNG, GGG, HRB, FUL, HALO, HIG, HP, HSIC, HFC, HOLX, HD, HUM, HBAN, INFO, ING, ILMN, ICE, ISBC, IRM, JCI, JLL, KAMN, KEY, KIM, KNX, LH, LSTR, LEN, LII, JEF, LNC, LOGI, MTB, MSM, MRVL, MAS, MSEX, NVEC, NFG, NJR, ES, NWN, NVO, OIS, OHI, ORCL, OMI, PPG, PKE, PTEN, PSO, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PFE, PHG, PCH, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PSEC, MODV, PSA, PCYO, QCOM, RF, RGEN, RHI, ROK, RGLD, ONTO, CRM, SNY, SLB, XPO, SXT, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SNN, SJI, LUV, SWX, SWK, EQNR, STLD, SF, STRA, SUI, SPWR, TJX, TDY, TFX, TEF, TS, THC, TTEK, TXN, WEN, TRN, TGI, UBS, UNP, UCBI, UTHR, UNM, VFC, VLY, VMI, VECO, VMC, WTI, GWW, WPP, WAFD, GHC, WST, WDC, WMB, WSM, WEX, YUM, ZION, EBAY, VIACA, CMG, HAYN, NEO, PMF, POR, WU, PODD, JAZZ, LULU, AROC, CIM, GORO, HI, DAN, KDP, VRTS, VRSK, CHTR, MSGN, GNRC, ST, AOSL, IPHI, HHC, LPLA, FRC, VC, KMI, DOOR, MOS, RYI, FBHS, XYL, EPAM, ALSN, CSTE, RXN, HTA, NOW, PANW, PNR, WDAY, TPH, ENTA, PTCT, CDW, REXR, XLRN, RNG, TWTR, BRX, CHGG, FIVN, ANET, SYF, CFG, KEYS, STOR, SHAK, SUM, SEDG, GDDY, GNL, UNVR, CABO, TRU, KHC, GBT, NVCR, PFGC, HPE, SQ, AGLE, NTLA, HRI, TWLO, FHB, EVBG, YUMC, BL, PK, HWM, INVH, OKTA, FND, JBGS, BKR, RDFN, VICI, DNLI, AGS, SPOT, DOCU, TALO, BJ, TENB, CWK, UPWK, LTHM, REZI, TWST, PTON, OTIS, FROG, BNDX, EFA, IWM, SCHB, SPYV, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PG, TSLA, MSFT, SWKS, GSK, INCY, TKR, DIS, WBK, ZBH, GOOG, TTD, EEM, IEI, ASML, AMD, NLY, ATR, BMRN, BLK, FIS, CHDN, CIEN, CAG, CPRT, COST, CR, DECK, ECL, FNB, FDX, LHX, HSY, JNJ, KSU, MMC, MCK, MRK, MHK, MUR, ODFL, PEGA, STL, QGEN, REGN, SON, STE, TSM, VZ, VNO, WBA, WLL, MA, FSLR, BR, MELI, DG, SPLK, BFAM, HASI, ALLY, OGS, BABA, AXTA, BLD, TDOC, NESR, NVT, CMF, IWN, USMV, VOO, MMM, AAP, AFL, AKAM, MATX, ARE, AIG, AME, APH, AON, APA, APOG, AMAT, AJG, MTOR, AZO, ADP, BP, SAN, B, BAX, BBY, BA, BDN, BMY, BF.B, BRKR, CBRL, CHRW, CSX, CPT, CAJ, KMX, CAH, CSL, CAT, CERN, CPK, CME, CHH, CHD, XEC, CINF, CTSH, CL, CMA, CMP, DXC, ED, COO, XRAY, DB, DHT, DOV, DVAX, EMN, EQIX, ERIC, EXAS, FMC, FICO, FISV, F, ORAN, FMS, GPN, HAL, HWC, HR, HXL, HIW, HRC, HMC, HST, HUN, MTCH, DIN, IDXX, ITW, INTC, IP, INTU, JBL, JKHY, JHX, KMT, KRC, KMB, MDLZ, KRO, LTC, SR, LRCX, LEG, LB, LPSN, LYG, LMT, LPX, LOW, MDC, MGM, MKSI, MRLN, MAR, SPGI, MDT, MTD, MCHP, MU, MIDD, MUFG, MCO, VTRS, NC, NGG, NTAP, NYMT, NAT, OKE, OSUR, PSB, PZZA, PAYX, PEP, PLXS, RYN, RMD, RCL, POOL, SJW, SPNS, SCHN, SRE, SCI, LSI, SM, SNV, SYY, TROW, TCF, TR, TG, TYL, TSN, UDR, UPS, VTR, WPC, GRA, WAB, WAT, WLTW, WYNN, BF.A, HEI.A, SMFG, MFG, TRS, FOLD, AWK, MSCI, TWO, UUUU, V, GLPG, ECHO, PMT, AVGO, H, CIT, IRWD, STNG, SPSC, SIX, FLT, CSOD, ORC, POST, SRC, PLAY, SEAS, IQV, BURL, VEEV, OMF, ADMA, WIX, ALLE, HLT, NEP, ATRA, SNR, PGRE, CWEN, MCRB, PLNT, PRPL, KURA, TEAM, GCP, BGNE, AYX, YEXT, SOI, ROKU, APLS, INSP, ELAN, ESTC, DOW, VTOL, ITOT, XLC,
- Sold Out: IEF, ICVT, SGT, IGSB, SLV, NTES, 50AA, AZD, NSIT, HELE, IGIB, CCK, NXPI, LYB, VIPS, KAR, TYME, SFM, FPRX, PINC, CELH, CYTH, CBAY, CNCE, AMRK, GRUB, JD, MRNS, CZR, CALA, BOX, OVID, TBIO, ARNC, AIV, AIV, ESGU, FXI, KRE, CMI, LSCC, LHCG, JW.A, JBSS, IMKTA, CLGX, EGAN, EV, LYV, STZ, COP, CALM, COG, CBT, GOLD, ANGO, TEN, GEIA, ADI, MRTX, VMW, VLO, UGI, TIF, INVA, WXC1, SNX, SHO, SGA, PVH, OTTR, NYT, MLP,
For the details of Ellevest, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellevest%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ellevest, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 940,102 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,997,234 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 460,019 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 896,219 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 320,465 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.11%
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.492500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 356.35%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 58,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 460,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 320,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1922.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $273.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $506.827500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $98.25, with an estimated average price of $85.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ellevest, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Ellevest, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ellevest, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ellevest, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ellevest, Inc. keeps buying