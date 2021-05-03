CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Fannie Mae

- New Purchases: LUMN, XOM, COF, WBA, FMCCM.PFD, FNMAI.PFD,
- Added Positions: WMT, FNMAT.PFD, CVX, STWD, COST, GILD, BRK.B, FNMAH.PFD, BX, IBM, FNMFN.PFD, NHI, WMB, VZ, AMGN, SNA, PEP, JNJ, CVS, KO, MMM, PLTR, HSY, CHTR, TWNK, TLRY, PFF, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: C, FNMAS.PFD, JPM, AAPL, FNMA, WRK, FMCKJ.PFD, DUSA, VIG, T, UPS, HD, FMCC, MSFT, BAC, GLW, HON, MRK, SONY, SBUX, FMCKL.PFD, CCI, VRSN, DVY, HCA, GNRC, FMCCS.PFD, FITB, PNFP, INTC, CLX, BMY, SO, IWF, RSP, SCHD, FHN,
- Sold Out: SPLG, XLE,
For the details of CapWealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capwealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CapWealth Advisors, LLC
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,012,963 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,988 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 301,946 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
- Corning Inc (GLW) - 658,431 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 1,116,907 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45%
CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,011,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 173,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $150.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 66,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.320500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCCM.PFD)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fannie Mae (FNMAI.PFD)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fannie Mae. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1417.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 83,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fannie Mae (FNMAT.PFD)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fannie Mae by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,196,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 150,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 208.64%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 57,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fannie Mae (FNMFN.PFD)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fannie Mae by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $9.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 242,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.
