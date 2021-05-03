CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Fannie Mae

Franklin, TN, based Investment company CapWealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Fannie Mae, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Fannie Mae, Fannie Mae, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CapWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CapWealth Advisors, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $874 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CapWealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capwealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,012,963 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,988 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 301,946 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% Corning Inc (GLW) - 658,431 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 1,116,907 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45%

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,011,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 173,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $150.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 66,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.320500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fannie Mae. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1417.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 83,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fannie Mae by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,196,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 150,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 208.64%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 57,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fannie Mae by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $9.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 242,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.