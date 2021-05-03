Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

New Purchases: IWN, IVE, XOM,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,572 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,538 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,299 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Facebook Inc (FB) - 56,348 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,603 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 49,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.704000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.