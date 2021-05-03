Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

For the details of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,572 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,538 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,299 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 56,348 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,603 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 49,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.704000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying