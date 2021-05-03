Logo
Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Sells Cloudera Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, The Trade Desk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Highland, NY, based Investment company Focused Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, ISHARES TRUST, Designer Brands Inc, sells Cloudera Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, JD.com Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Focused Wealth Management, Inc owns 833 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Focused Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Focused Wealth Management, Inc
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,233,244 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 406,845 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
  3. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 884,418 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 985,637 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 548,216 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33%
New Purchase: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 985,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.785400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 706,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.153300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.738000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 308.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 3207.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Focused Wealth Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Focused Wealth Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Focused Wealth Management, Inc keeps buying
