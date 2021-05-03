Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Sells Cloudera Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, The Trade Desk Inc

- New Purchases: BBN, MBB, DBI, LDUR, CURI, CURI, ABNB, IVOL, SAVE, COF, LHX, STKL, RGLS, CRHC, AWI, FDX, EWY, TCS, BIGC, UI, CNK, PAYX, SNOW, TIGR, DRIO, PAYA, YETI, W, BAND, DMTK, USFR, GHVI, EWL, NUAN, ON, FISV, PLCE, MSOS, ASPL, FSR, SIBN, MRNA, CTRM, VERO, ARKG, PTON, SNDL, GOEV, NET, COTY, XL, PGNY, IPOF, IPOE, RKT, MAXN, QS, CCIV, VNT, VGAC.U, MAT, SYN, WSM, VRTX, TRP, TXN, ROK, POWW, BB, NAT, MHD, MMC, HZO, LB, IFF, HL, CR, BLDP, TFC, AXP, TRIP, 2TX, RUN, NNDM, CALA, MIK, BRG, CB, FUBO, ENPH, HEXO, VER, JKS, GNUS, AMPE, BLNK, FCAM, DGLY, CSIQ,
- Added Positions: SPIB, SCHP, SPAB, TOTL, VTV, MINT, NEAR, PFE, GDRX, XLE, STWD, PLTR, XLV, XOM, UTG, BXMX, XLF, SRPT, CI, CCI, FCX, PINS, CAT, CSCO, DD, IBM, NKE, V, SPTS, AMD, MO, AEP, BP, BA, C, CL, COST, MDLZ, LOW, MRVL, NVDA, PEP, PGR, ROL, DG, TSLA, KMI, FANG, NCLH, IQV, AMH, GOOG, ROKU, SPCE, FSLY, TXG, PBW, RSP, SPYD, XLK, ACN, AMT, ABC, AZN, BBBY, BMY, VIAC, CCL, CVX, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, DEO, EIX, ENB, ETR, EQIX, NEE, FE, F, GPS, GD, HD, HRL, ILMN, JPM, LVS, LMT, MCD, MRK, MSFT, NGG, NOK, NVS, OMC, ORCL, PENN, PG, SLG, CRM, SNY, SRE, SPWR, SU, TSM, SKT, OXSQ, TEVA, UGI, UL, UNP, UMC, RTX, VFC, VGR, WMT, WBA, ANTM, EVRG, EBAY, VTN, PNF, ERC, GDV, ETG, MA, DAL, CLNE, WKHS, GBDC, PSF, SBRA, STAG, DBL, V9G, GMRE, ABBV, PCI, DSL, TWTR, AAL, LADR, CGC, AY, TTOO, GSBD, SNAP, AFIN, XFLT, SE, AY2, NIO, REZI, PD, UBER, CRWD, ARKK, BLV, CWB, DSI, EEM, EMLC, HYG, IDV, IVV, MJ, PGX, SLV, VB, VEA, VGK, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, CLDR, SCHV, XBI, TTD, JD, SCHG, EXG, MTUM, INTC, ETV, KHC, RDFN, DKNG, BOND, SCHE, VFH, NLS, RSG, EDIT, BND, DHR, DB, DVN, MRO, MDT, PRU, PEG, VZ, APPS, ZTS, SQ, FTCH, GLD, SPEM, SPYV, VGT, AMN, T, AMZN, HES, AMAT, BRK.B, EPD, NBIX, NUE, RF, ETY, BX, AWK, CPRI, PRTA, Z, IIPR, NCNO, AGG, DIA, RYT, SPY, USMV, VDE, VHT, VIS, XLU, DDD, AEZS, KO, COP, DUK, EXC, GILD, IIVI, KEY, MET, SWKS, SPH, TMO, UAA, DIS, ET, SRNE, COCP, TNXP, ACB, SYF, TDOC, UA, PAGS, TLRY, GH, DELL, ZM, VRM, DVY, EWU, IWF, IYR, OEF, SCHB, SPTM, TLT,
- Sold Out: PXD, GME, AYX, ARE, RGA, ETB, LH, ICE, HUM, GIS, VOYA, GOGO, FIS, BLL, GNRC, PDD, MPLX, TAK, BACPL.PFD, SCL, 0LS, OXY, MSI, KR, DKS, ECPG, HLX, XLRE, TBLT, PLMR, N18A, UWMC, API, BSX, EWC, GLDM, OUSA, PPH, TAN, XAR, PLUG, 0RR1, 74HA, YEXT, 50AA, DLTR, ERF, BUD, STLA, GPN, KOPN, NCZ, BBK, UPS, TCP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Focused Wealth Management, Inc
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,233,244 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 406,845 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 884,418 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 985,637 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 548,216 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33%
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.903500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 985,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.785400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 706,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.153300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.738000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 308.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 3207.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93.
