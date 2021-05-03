Meyer Handelman Co Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Pentair PLC, Relmada Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: WD5A, REGN, TJX, AIR, FL, TSM, BRK.B, CVE, DFS, FLO, HES, MAS, SMG, VOD,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Meyer Handelman Co Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Pentair PLC, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Diageo PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2021Q1, Meyer Handelman Co owns 198 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 566,246 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 476,146 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 613,304 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 572,218 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 428,772 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $490.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.011300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 242,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 143.28%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $224.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.