Meyer Handelman Co Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Pentair PLC, Relmada Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Meyer Handelman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Pentair PLC, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Diageo PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2021Q1, Meyer Handelman Co owns 198 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEYER HANDELMAN CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 566,246 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 476,146 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 613,304 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 572,218 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 428,772 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $490.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.011300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AAR Corp (AIR)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 242,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 143.28%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $224.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.



