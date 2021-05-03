BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, PagSeguro Digital, Blackstone Group Inc, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Agora Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BX, EL, QQQ, WST, FISV, UBER, ARMK, PPD, ORLY, ROST, MA, CNSWF, V, IQV, PROSY, POOL, GSX, BFAM, SHOP, CRM, BIDU, VIPS, TME, DISCK, DISCA, IQ, VIAC, SE, FTCH, JMIA,

BX, EL, QQQ, WST, FISV, UBER, ARMK, PPD, ORLY, ROST, MA, CNSWF, V, IQV, PROSY, POOL, GSX, BFAM, SHOP, CRM, BIDU, VIPS, TME, DISCK, DISCA, IQ, VIAC, SE, FTCH, JMIA, Added Positions: ICVT, GDX, PAGS, MSFT, GOOGL, SHW, NKE, MELI,

ICVT, GDX, PAGS, MSFT, GOOGL, SHW, NKE, MELI, Reduced Positions: ARCE, BABA, KWEB, LOW,

ARCE, BABA, KWEB, LOW, Sold Out: MCHI, API, FCX, SCCO, HBM, TECK,

Sao Paulo, D5, based Investment company BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, PagSeguro Digital, Blackstone Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Agora Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bw+gestao+de+investimentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) - 1,330,000 shares, 42.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 346,713 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 630,500 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.18% Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 804,951 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 359,436 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.51%

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $289.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $334.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.18%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 630,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 359,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 45,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 126.22%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2347.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $277.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.87.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25.