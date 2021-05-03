Logo
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, PagSeguro Digital, Blackstone Group Inc, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Agora Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sao Paulo, D5, based Investment company BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, PagSeguro Digital, Blackstone Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Agora Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bw+gestao+de+investimentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.
  1. BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) - 1,330,000 shares, 42.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.65%
  2. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 346,713 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  3. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 630,500 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.18%
  4. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 804,951 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
  5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 359,436 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.51%
New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $289.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $334.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.18%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 630,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 359,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 45,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 126.22%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2347.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $277.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Sold Out: Agora Inc (API)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.

Sold Out: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.87.

Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.. Also check out:

1. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider