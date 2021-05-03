Logo
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Boeing Co, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Washburn Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Boeing Co, JPMorgan Chase, Airbnb Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washburn Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Washburn Capital Management, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washburn+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,452 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 50,961 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,520 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,362 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.63%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,064 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.88%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $273.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 21,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 110.88%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 38,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $257.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $192.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider