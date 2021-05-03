Washburn Capital Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Boeing Co, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: IYT, BA, JPM, ABNB, AMD, JNJ, CI,

Investment company Washburn Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Boeing Co, JPMorgan Chase, Airbnb Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washburn Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Washburn Capital Management, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,452 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 50,961 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,520 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,362 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.63% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,064 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.88%

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $273.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 21,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 110.88%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 38,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $257.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $192.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.