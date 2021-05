Texas Permanent School Fund Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Concentrix Corp, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Texas Permanent School Fund Current Portfolio ) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Concentrix Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Vontier Corp, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Permanent School Fund. As of 2021Q1, Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1506 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+permanent+school+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,635,101 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,259,409 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,473 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Facebook Inc (FB) - 401,665 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 50,218 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $94.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 111,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 339.15%. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 97,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 339.69%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 124,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 344.51%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 177.92%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.029000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 226,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.