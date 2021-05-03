Buckley Wealth Management, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Idacorp Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Idacorp Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Buckley Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Idacorp Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Nordstrom Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckley+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buckley Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,932 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,553 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,167 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 121,329 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 42,879 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $102.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.099800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 551.33%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 13,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 71,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 48,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $299.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buckley Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buckley Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider