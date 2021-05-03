Buckley Wealth Management, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Idacorp Inc, Sells Nordstrom Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: IDA, VIAC, NEM, BAX, CONE, WMT, DFS, DOCU, CRWD, FVRR, DRE,

IDA, VIAC, NEM, BAX, CONE, WMT, DFS, DOCU, CRWD, FVRR, DRE, Added Positions: HD, PG, COST, DOW, PFE, AMZN, MRK, TJX, SBAC, QCOM, GILD, CRM, KR, KO, PEP, MCD, ACN, ABBV, PM, LIN, NEE, TXN, CME, CMCSA, UNP, FIS, IFF, WEC, ADM, TWLO, V, MMC, MDLZ, ABC, SYY, SWX, WBA, ANSS, MA, MSCI, CAH, NKE, TSLA, CL, PYPL, HON, PKG, FB,

HD, PG, COST, DOW, PFE, AMZN, MRK, TJX, SBAC, QCOM, GILD, CRM, KR, KO, PEP, MCD, ACN, ABBV, PM, LIN, NEE, TXN, CME, CMCSA, UNP, FIS, IFF, WEC, ADM, TWLO, V, MMC, MDLZ, ABC, SYY, SWX, WBA, ANSS, MA, MSCI, CAH, NKE, TSLA, CL, PYPL, HON, PKG, FB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, T, JPM, BRK.B, PSX, CVX, BAC, BYD, MS, INTC, R, ANTM, JNJ, SWK, GOOGL, BIIB, OKE, CVS, XOM, DUK, COP, AIG, AMGN, MDT, GOOG, LOW, PNC, DD, VZ, DIS, SCHW, WAL, CAT, TT, TWTR, MMM,

AAPL, T, JPM, BRK.B, PSX, CVX, BAC, BYD, MS, INTC, R, ANTM, JNJ, SWK, GOOGL, BIIB, OKE, CVS, XOM, DUK, COP, AIG, AMGN, MDT, GOOG, LOW, PNC, DD, VZ, DIS, SCHW, WAL, CAT, TT, TWTR, MMM, Sold Out: JWN, LLY, IAU, GLD, EDIT, ORCL,

Investment company Buckley Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Idacorp Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Nordstrom Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Buckley Wealth Management, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buckley Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckley+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,932 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,553 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,167 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 121,329 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 42,879 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $102.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.099800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 551.33%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 13,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 71,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 48,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $299.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.