Charmin® Unveils AI Digital Doppelganger for Video Calls

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



The new everyday: nature calls, but youre on a video call. Thats why Charmin introduced its newest prototype BRB Bot so no one will ever know you stepped away. BRB Bot is the first-ever bot that will keep you logged on by creating a digital twin that swaps your live video feed with an AI-powered version of yourself. It was unveiled for the first time during a virtual press conference today with Niecy Nash, comedian, actor, television host, model and producer and Juju Smith Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005477/en/



Over the past year, the world around us has gone almost completely digital. And yet, its tougher than ever to do your business without interrupting your business. While you are on the throne, BRB Bot listens and responds as if you are still on the video call and features a range of realistic human reactions, such as laughing at your boss terrible jokes, looking thoughtfully into the distance, pretending to search for the unmute button and much more.



I know Im not the only one whos brought their computer into the bathroom, scared that I forgot to leave the mute button on and camera off," said Niecy. "So, when Charmin approached me to test BRB Bot, I was like FINALLY someone figured out a way I can sneak off to the throne to handle my business, if you know what I mean."



BRB Bot, which is currently beta-only, is a desktop app that accesses the camera feed and uses machine learning, natural language processing and tone analysis to listen to video calls and serve up the appropriate reactions in real-time so no one notices youve left to take a bio break. There are no current plans to release BRB Bot.



From video conference calls, to gaming, to sports, weve been forced to adapt to living and working virtually; however, one thing that hasnt changed is when nature calls, you have to answer no ifs, ands or butts about it, said Rob Reinerman, Charmin Vice President, Procter & Gamble. At Charmin, were obsessed with delivering a better bathroom experience whether it be providing the best toilet paper or inventing other novel ways to help people Enjoy the Go. BRB Bot is yet another way Charmin is exploring better bathroom technology that could one day become reality.



Im on non-stop video calls and press conferences for 2-3 hours at a time some days. Charmins BRB Bot is a hilariously real solve for not having to say BRB gotta GO, to a room full of reporters. I just switch it on and they dont know Im gone, Juju said.



For more information, visit us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



About Procter & Gamble



P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005477/en/

