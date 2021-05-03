Sallie Mae Appoints Lori Aiken Chief Diversity Officer





Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) today announced Lori Aiken as the companys Chief Diversity Officer. Aiken will lead the companys diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, including the hiring and development of a diverse workforce and reinforcing the companys inclusive culture.









Increasing access and opportunity through higher education is core to who we are at Sallie Mae, said Aiken. By ensuring an environment where our people thrive, we can continue to advocate for students and families, from all backgrounds, who aspire to forge their future through education. Our diversity, equity, and inclusion focus will reinforce our commitment to our customers by becoming more intentional about our culture. This will, in turn, allow our team members to further support our customers and the communities where we live, work, and serve.









Aiken joins Sallie Mae with extensive experience in human resources and talent management and brings a strong background in creating and reinforcing cultures focused on diversity and inclusion. She most recently led the human capital effort for JPMorgan Chases market expansion division. Aiken has also developed and supported human resource programs at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom Media Networks, Merrill Lynch, and AT&T.









Our company culture is rooted in indisputable values and a moral obligation to do right by each other and our communities and that also extends to how we do business, said Jon Witter, CEO, Sallie Mae. Lori will further this mission-critical work and advance our efforts to become one of the most just and inclusive workplaces in the country.









Aiken earned a Bachelor of Science in management and marketing and a Master of Arts in Adult Education from Rutgers University.









Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.









