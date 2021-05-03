California American Water Celebrates Drinking Water Week





California American Water is once again joining the American Water Works Association in celebrating the annual observance of Drinking Water Week, May 2- 8, 2021. Drinking water is one of our most basic essentials, and yet more than 884 million people globally do not have access to water that is safe to drink. Every year during the first week of May, California American Water sets aside time to acknowledge the important role that access to safe drinking water has on its customers.









Tap water continues to serve an integral role in meeting our daily hygiene needs during the coronavirus pandemic, said American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance. Water professionals, the infrastructure they work to design, create and maintain, and the treatment process all work in harmony to ensure safe tap water is There When You Need It.









California American Water is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock.









Having access to safe and reliable drinking water is often taken for granted in the United States, said Rich Svindland, California American Water President. But it is a monumental effort of engineering, treatment, operations and administration as well as a significant and sustained capital investment to pump, treat and deliver water to our customers.









To commemorate Drinking Water Week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout the State, North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.









