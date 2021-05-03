RIDE 2-WEEK DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN Alerts Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors to Application Deadline in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm Now

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Lordstown Motors Corp. ( RIDE) investors to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Aug. 3, 2020 - Mar. 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021

RIDE Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges defendants misled investors by (i) falsely touting customer pre-orders when they were non-binding agreements, (ii) concealing that many would-be customers lacked the means to make such purchases, (iii) misstating that Lordstown was on track to commence production of the Endurance in Sept. 2021, and (iv) omitting to disclose that the first Endurance test run resulted in the vehicle quickly bursting into flames.

Investors began to learn the truth on Mar. 12, 2021, when Hindenburg Research published a report, claiming that the 100,000 pre-orders for Lordstowns EV truck are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy. Hindenburg also cited significant, undisclosed production delays and a prototype that burst into flames 10 minutes before the test drive in Jan. 2021, substantiating claims by former employees that the company is not conducting the needed testing or validation required by the NHTSA. On this news, Lordstown shares fell by 17% in one trading day.

Before the markets opened on Mar. 18, 2021, Lordstowns CEO, Stephen Burns, appeared on CNBC stating, We never said we had orders. We dont have a product yet so by definition you cant have orders. Lordstown shares fell approximately another 9% on this news.

Then, on Mar. 24, Hindenburg hit again, publishing photos of a broken down Endurance on a tow truck during a commercial shoot last summer. The commercial aired several days before Lordstown Motors announced its merger with SPAC DiamondPeak.

Most recently, on Apr. 23, 2021, Goldman Sachs reportedly downgraded Lordstown shares to neutral and slashed its price target by over 50%. According to the report, Goldman analyst Mark Delaney said the companys Endurance pickup trucks failure to complete the Baja, Mexico race earlier this week suggests there is more power train development work to do than he expected.

Were focused on investors losses and proving Lordstown duped investors about its order book, said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

