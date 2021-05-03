Logo
Blackbaud Appoints Chris Singh Senior Vice President of Customer Success

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 3, 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that Chris Singh has been appointed senior vice president of Customer Success. In this role, Singh will oversee global customer success functions including management and support, services, operations and technology.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to Blackbaud to lead Customer Success," said Kevin Gregoire, president, U.S. markets. "He's a proven business leader with over 17 years of experience leading customer-delight-focused teams. His strong track record and passion for social good will be an asset in helping our customers achieve their business outcomes to help good take over."

Singh most recently served as senior vice president of Customer Engagement and Experience at SAP. During his tenure, he created the SAP brand of SAP Preferred Success, a best-in-class Customer Success Management program that helped thousands of customers in 53 countries meet their business and strategic goals in the cloud. In this role, Singh and his team contributed heavily toward the cloud subscription business.

Singh has deep expertise in enterprise customer success, business transformation and cloud commercial business models, SaaSpublic and private clouds, experience management and sustainable business practices. He has demonstrated success in achieving significant gains in customer satisfaction, references, renewals and incremental cloud subscription revenues. Singh has held key leadership roles in product and software development, innovation, engineering and customer success.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has made social good its business and is dedicated to driving impact for social good organizations," said Singh. "I'm excited to work with the team to build upon the great work that has already been done and to create brilliant, world-class customer experiences that help our customers reach their goals and achieve their missions."

Singh serves on several boards as an advisor. He is a social media influencer and thought leader on customer success, innovation and value-based technology trends. He has been a keynote speaker at various global events such as The Customer Conference, TSIA, SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference. Singh is deeply passionate about people and making communities stronger, and he supports many social good causes.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good communitynonprofits, higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agentsBlackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-appoints-chris-singh-senior-vice-president-of-customer-success-301282289.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

