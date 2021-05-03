Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Daylight Time, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The toll free dial-in number is 800-896-8445 or 785-830-1916. The toll free playback number is 800-839-5630 or 402-220-2557. The participant passcode is 62175.

