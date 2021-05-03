Orexo AB Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Orexo AB (OTCPK:ORXOY, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.795 per share and the market cap of $164.4 million, Orexo AB stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Orexo AB is shown in the chart below.

Because Orexo AB is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 1.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.14% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Orexo AB has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.74, which is in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Orexo AB is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Orexo AB is poor. This is the debt and cash of Orexo AB over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Orexo AB has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $73 million and loss of $0.313 a share. Its operating margin of -5.65% worse than 67% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Orexo AB's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Orexo AB over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Orexo AB is 1.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -38.4%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Orexo AB's return on invested capital is -10.17, and its cost of capital is 9.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Orexo AB is shown below:

In short, Orexo AB (OTCPK:ORXOY) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

