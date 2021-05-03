Meiji Holdings Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Meiji Holdings Co (OTCPK:MEJHY, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.07 per share and the market cap of $8.7 billion, Meiji Holdings Co stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Meiji Holdings Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Meiji Holdings Co is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 0.8% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Meiji Holdings Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Meiji Holdings Co at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Meiji Holdings Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Meiji Holdings Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Meiji Holdings Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.3 billion and earnings of $1.046 a share. Its operating margin is 8.78%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Meiji Holdings Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Meiji Holdings Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Meiji Holdings Co is 0.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 2.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Meiji Holdings Co's return on invested capital is 8.38, and its cost of capital is 0.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Meiji Holdings Co is shown below:

To conclude, Meiji Holdings Co (OTCPK:MEJHY, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Meiji Holdings Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.