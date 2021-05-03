Comcast NBCUniversal Introduces "We Belong," a Multimillion Dollar Initiative in Support of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month





During Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Comcast NBCUniversal will celebrate the extensive and often unrecognized contributions that the AAPI community has made to American history, culture and everyday life with a cross-portfolio campaign that spotlights how the community is woven into the fabric of this country with the central theme: We Belong. Comcast NBCUniversal has committed over $10 million of media support to air the campaign across its national and local TV outlets, as well as its digital platforms, showcasing the AAPI communitys influence across every aspect of our society and bringing to light to not only the racism the community is currently experiencing, but also to the long history of exclusion and discrimination it has received throughout American history.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005638/en/

(Photo: Comcast NBCUniversal)





The recent increase in anti-Asian violence and the seemingly endless acts of social injustice that we continue to see against so many of our communities have been difficult to witness, said Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for NBCUniversal. Its not only our responsibility to report on these stories, but also to celebrate the AAPI leaders and changemakers who are doing great work every day.









Starting today, networks across the NBCUniversal portfolio will participate in an on-air roadblock in the 8 p.m. ET hour. The %26ldquo%3BWe+Belong%26rdquo%3B+Anthem+spot (:60 and :30 versions) will serve as the official launch of NBCUs Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration. Additionally, social media handles across the portfolio will participate in a roadblock at 12 p.m. ET, flooding consumer feeds with the We Belong Anthem spot and hashtag #AAPIxNBCU. Additional creative will be released throughout the month of May on-air and on social platforms.









Comcast NBCUniversal has also committed $2 million in direct support and resources to Asian-led and Asian-focused social justice and nonprofit organizations working to address violence against the AAPI community. These grants will help fund educational outreach and advocacy efforts to deescalate hate crimes and are in addition to the nearly $10 million in existing commitments this year to AAPI organizations through the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and social impact programs. Select grant recipients include:















Asian+Americans+Advancing+Justice+%26ndash%3B+AAJC Long-term partnership to combat misinformation and disinformation about the Asian American community focused on education and training to address hate, intolerance and systemic racism.









Asian+Americans+Advancing+Justice+%26ndash%3B+AAJC Long-term partnership to combat misinformation and disinformation about the Asian American community focused on education and training to address hate, intolerance and systemic racism.



Asian+Pacific+Fund Support for the Solidarity Fund, which will in turn provide grants to organizations working to address persistent anti-Asian sentiment, including supporting the physical and mental health of survivors, ensuring the safety of seniors, and advocating for racial justice across racial lines.









Asian+Pacific+Fund Support for the Solidarity Fund, which will in turn provide grants to organizations working to address persistent anti-Asian sentiment, including supporting the physical and mental health of survivors, ensuring the safety of seniors, and advocating for racial justice across racial lines.



Asian+American+Federation A grant to its Hope Against Hate initiative will support its efforts to respond to and stop bias attacks and hate crimes on vulnerable Asian New Yorkers.









Asian+American+Federation A grant to its Hope Against Hate initiative will support its efforts to respond to and stop bias attacks and hate crimes on vulnerable Asian New Yorkers.



Asian%2FPacific+Islander+Chamber+of+Commerce+and+Entrepreneurship+Foundation(National ACE) Funding for ACEs AAPISTRONG program, a national campaign designed to help address anti-AAPI racism and violence that is further damaging the AAPI small business community.













For nearly 30 years, Advancing Justice AAJC has been advocating for an America in which everyone can benefit equally from, and contribute to, the American dream, said John C. Yang, President and Executive Director of Advancing Justice AAJC. Comcast NBCUniversals support for our organization comes at a critical time. It will enable us to continue to speak out against the wave of senseless crimes and hate being perpetrated against members of the AAPI community and call for social justice and civility as we all grapple with the effects of the coronavirus. Now is a time for unity and we will get through this together and create a better future and a better nation for us all.









In addition, Comcast NBCUniversal will leverage its internal and external platforms to honor Asian culture throughout May. Among the many offerings focused on celebrating the Asian community, X1, Stream and Flex will elevate AAPI stories in collaboration with well-known and respected community organizations, Gold House and the Bruce Lee Foundation, Comcast Newsmakers will release eight new interview segments, including a special panel discussion titled: Equality, Identity & Hope: The Asian American Experience, and womens empowerment platform Know Your Value will highlight Asian community members and business leaders. Asian influencers, tastemakers and entrepreneurs will be featured across the companys owned digital channels and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) will connect with one another and convene virtual sessions related to celebrating Asian Pacific American heritage.









In June 2020 Comcast NBCUniversal accelerated the companys longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with a $100 million commitment over three years to help drive lasting reform and champion a more connected, equitable and just world. For more information on our commitment, visit Our+Impact page.









About NBCUniversal









NBCUniversal is one of the worlds leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005638/en/