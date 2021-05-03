Logo
Helping Customers Prepare For Wildfire Season: PG&E Hosting Weekly Regional Wildfire Safety Webinars

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



As part of its commitment to the safety of its customers and the communities it serves, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is working yearround to make its system safer, to prevent wildfires and to improve Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.



To share its wildfire prevention plans in 2021 and listen to customers feedback, PG&E is hosting a series of weekly regional wildfire safety webinars. Each event will feature a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PG&E subject matter experts.



During the events, the PG&E team will discuss:





  • PG&Es wildfire prevention efforts





  • Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after PSPS events





  • Improvements to PG&Es safety technology and tools





The webinar events take place each Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and continue through the summer. The following webinars are planned through April:





  • May 6 Nevada County





  • May 13 Lassen, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama Counties





  • May 20 Shasta County





  • May 26 Humboldt, Mendocino, Trinity and Siskiyou Counties





While the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and a dial-in number is available for those who arent able to join online.



For the full webinar events schedule, information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&Es Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com%2Fwildfiresafety.



More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.



About PG&E



Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005611/en/

