HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Romeo Power (RMO) Investors to Securities Class Action and Application Deadline, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Romeo Power, Inc. (: RMO) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Class Period: Oct. 5, 2020 - Mar. 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

Visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/RMO

Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Romeo Power, Inc. (: RMO) Securities Fraud Action:

The complaint centers on Romeos misrepresentations and omissions concerning its access to battery cells, a key component of the companys battery modules and packs.

During the class period, Romeo emphasized the companys 4 key battery cell supply partners, which in turn eliminated supply chain risks and support its lofty revenue projections ($11 million for 2020 and $140 million for 2021). The company repeatedly assured investors it had sufficient long-term contracts to supply enough battery cells even in the face of the tight supply.

But the truth emerged on Mar. 30, 2021, when Romeo released a dismal outlook for 2021, reducing its 2021 guided revenues by a whopping 71% 81%, claiming the shortfall stemmed from a shortage of battery cells. On an earnings call later that same day, management elaborated on the supply constraint, admitting that Romeo depended on just 2 (not 4, as previously touted) battery cell suppliers.

Analysts were shocked by news, with Morgan Stanley slashing its Romeo share target price from $12 to $7, citing the battery cell supply chain risk not previously contemplated and the dramatically lower 2021 revenue estimate as the drivers.

In response to this news, Romeo shares declined $2.04 per share, or almost 20%, in a single trading day.

Were focused on investors losses and proving Romeo misled investors by misstating its true supply chain risks, said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Romeo Power investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firms investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Romeo Power should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .