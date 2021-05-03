Logo
Q2 Named 2021 CSO50 Award Winner

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Q2+Holdings+Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, has been named an honoree of a 2021 CSO50 Award from IDG's CSO. Q2 will accept its award at the CSO50+Conference+%2B+Awards on November 16-18, 2021. This is the second year in a row that Q2 has won this prestigious award. The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership.



In 2020, Q2 replaced its existing networking hardware and needed a more robust solution to connect its centralized applications to remote data sources. Q2 partnered with Trustgrid, a zero trust connectivity platform that enables organizations to build distributed networks between business partners, consumers, and other agencies. Trustgrid provides cloud-native software-defined networking, which enables application providers to centralize management, automate security, and increase network availability from the cloud to the data center.



We couldnt be more thrilled to be recognized as a CSO50 award winner for our work with Trustgrid, said Lou Senko, chief availability officer at Q2. Because of Trustgrids ability to extend our security posture across our entire external network their automated operations and managed services were the superior choice. Since implementation, Trustgrid has helped Q2 heighten our security, shorten deployment times and simplify day-to-day support of over 1,000 network connections.



The disruptive events of 2020 combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds brought new challenges and costs to organizations, their security leaders, and business outcomes, said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. Our annual CSO50 Awards recognize security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving for the many risks their organizations continue to face. This years class of CSO50 winners represent an elite group of risk and security thought leaders, and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve.



About the CSO50 Awards



The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2021 awards will be presented at the CSO50+Conference+%2B+Awards held on November 16-18.



Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2020 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com.



About CSO



CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSOs award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.



To assist CSOs in educating their organizations employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security+Smart. CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.



About Q2 Holdings, Inc.



Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.



About Trustgrid



Trustgrid is a pioneer and leader in secure, cloud-native software-defined connectivity. The companys networking platform integrates the best elements of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) remote access (ZTNA) and edge computing, to manage secure connectivity between any application, system, or end user. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.trustgrid.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005655/en/

