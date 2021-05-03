AMVAC® Environmental Products Rebrands as AMGUARD™ Environmental Technologies





American Vanguard Corporation (AVD; NYSE: AVD) announced today that AMVAC Environmental Products (AEP) a leading provider of proven chemistries and low-impact solutions to the professional pest, public health, golf, lawn care, and ornamental markets is rebranding its businesses and will operate under the new brand name AMGUARD Environmental Technologies.









The name change reflects AMGUARDs strategic commitment to providing a compelling portfolio of technology and innovative solutions to the markets it serves.









In addition to its recently+announced+strategic+integration+with+OHP, the shift of AEP to its new AMGUARD identity is part of the companys long-term strategy to grow and re-define its position in non-crop and highly technical markets through portfolio expansion, innovation, licensing, and strategic acquisitions. From its headquarters in Research Triangle Park, N.C., AMGUARD and its family of professional and specialty brands will leverage expanded supply chain, operations, and financial management capabilities across the business to support its growth and portfolio initiatives.









Brand Reflects Heritage, Commitment to Technology as Defense Against Pests









The AMGUARD name a derivative of American Vanguard ties directly to corporate parent AVD and its 50-plus-year history of global excellence as a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications.









Additionally, emphasis on the word GUARD reinforces the companys mission to help professionals protect and defend against unwanted pests, weeds, diseases, and deadly public health vectors. Further, use of the phrase Environmental Technologies underscores the companys commitment to being a leading provider of technology and innovation and to addressing the growing demand for low-impact professional solutions.









Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, commented, The great opportunities that AMGUARD Environmental Technologies presents in bringing proven chemistries and low-impact professional solutions for non-crop and highly technical markets expand American Vanguards position as a continuing and long-term leader in technology, innovation, and sustainability.









AMGUARD will continue to leverage R&D and innovation centers within the AVD family, with strong pipelines from other American Vanguard companies which include Envance+Technologies, an emerging leader in the development of safe and effective insect pest and weed control solutions that leverage its receptor-targeting technology and novel formulations to deliver superior performance and safety profiles; TyraTech, a life sciences R&D company with proprietary screening platforms that focus on the discovery and development of nature-derived biochemical insect and parasite control technologies; and Agrinos, whose biological technology platform works in conjunction with other nutritional inputs to improve soil health, reduce abiotic stress of plants, and reduce the environmental footprint of traditional fertility practices.









AMGUARD also will collaborate with companies and universities around the world to discover and develop new technology solutions.









Said Shayne M. Wetherall, CEO of AMGUARD Environmental Technologies: Our companys new identity perfectly suits our strategic direction and vision, which is to be the fastest growing provider of technology and innovation in our markets. Across our AMGUARD family of professional and specialty brands, we have never been more excited about what the future holds both for our proven chemistries as well as for new technology and innovation that bring highly effective solutions with minimal impact on the environment.









About AMGUARD Environmental Technologies









AMGUARD Environmental Technologies, an American Vanguard Company, is a leading provider of proven chemistries and low-impact technology solutions to the professional pest, public health, golf, lawn care, and ornamental markets.









About American Vanguard









American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Companys website at www.American-Vanguard.com.









Except for the historical information contained in this release, any forward-looking statements are estimates by the Companys management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from current expectations. Such factors are detailed in the Companys SEC filings. All forward-looking statements represent the Companys best judgment on the date of this release.









2021 American Vanguard Corporation. All rights reserved. Agrinos, American Vanguard, AMGUARD Environmental Technologies, AMVAC, TyraTech, and respective logos are trademarks owned by American Vanguard Corporation.









Envance Technologies is a trademark of Envance Technologies, LLC.









