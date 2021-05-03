Georgia Power continues to assess damage and restore power as storms cross through the state

ATLANTA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After severe weather continues to cross through the state, Georgia Power crews are assessing damage and working to restore power to customers impacted. Severe storms continue to produce high winds, heavy rain and reported tornadoes that have led to fallen trees and downed power lines. Damage includes broken poles, damaged transformers and spans of wire down.

Company personnel are assessing damage and as of early this afternoon, crews are in the field working to restore power to approximately 7,500 customers impacted by the storms primarily in metro Atlanta counties.

With severe weather forecasted to continue impacting the state through tomorrow, Georgia Power reminds customers that dangerous conditions exist following severe storms and urges customers to remain safe and stay weather aware.

After the Storm Safety Tips

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

They could be electrified. Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road it's the law in Georgia .

If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road it's the law in . Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

Georgia Power continues to monitor changing weather conditions as severe weather is predicted over the coming days and shares the following tools for severe weather preparedness.

Tools You Can Use

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more. Outage Alerts Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Outage & Storm Center Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-continues-to-assess-damage-and-restore-power-as-storms-cross-through-the-state-301282398.html

SOURCE Georgia Power