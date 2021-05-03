SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRMT, STL, KNL, and MRLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by RMR Mortgage Trust ("RMRM"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRMT shareholders will receive 0.520 of a share of RMRM common stock for each TRMT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $6.49 based upon RMRM's April 30, 2021 closing price of $12.40.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STL shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each STL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.50 based upon WBS's April 30, 2021 closing price of $52.91.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) in connection with the proposed cash and stock acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. ("MLHR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.28 based upon MLHR's April 30, 2021 closing price of $41.50.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HPS Investment Partners LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MRLN shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each share of MRLN common stock that they hold.

