Lufthansa Group to Purchase Five Additional 787 Dreamliners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Europe's largest airline group increases its order book to 25 787-9s

PR Newswire

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 3, 2021

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Lufthansa Group today announced the airline group will continue its fleet modernization with a new order for five 787-9 Dreamliners. The incremental order further supports the group's efforts to reduce complexity in its long-haul fleet and improve overall environmental performance by introducing more fuel-efficient widebody jets.

"We are very pleased that five more Boeing 787-9s will accelerate the modernization of our long-haul fleet. With these ultra-modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, we send a strong signal for environmental responsibility within the Lufthansa Group. Furthermore we will reduce our operating costs and provide our guests a state-of-the-art travel experience," said Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Chief Operations Officer.

The Lufthansa Group placed its initial order for 20 787-9s in 2019. The new purchase agreement takes the group's order book to 25 787-9s.

The second member of the Dreamliner widebody family, the 787-9 can fly up to 20% more passengers and around 25% more cargo while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled airlines to open more than 300 new nonstop routes and reduce carbon emissions by 80 billion pounds.

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines and a suite of environment-friendly technologies, the 787 family has an airport-noise footprint that is 60% smaller than the previous generation of 767 airplanes, making it ideal for Lufthansa Group airport communities.

"The Lufthansa Group has been navigating an extremely challenging market and positioning itself for the recovery ahead and the eventual return to growth. We are honored that they have once again selected Boeing's widebody airplane family to power their future fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing. "The 787's superior fuel efficiency and range provide the Lufthansa Group the flexibility to profitably operate the airplane across its route network."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact:
Keelan Morris
Boeing Communications (London)
+44(0)208 235 5664
[email protected]

Jessica Kowal
Boeing Communications (Seattle)
+1 206 660 6849
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lufthansa-group-to-purchase-five-additional-787-dreamliners-301282384.html

SOURCE Boeing

