Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Merriam, KS, based Investment company Vantage Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, American Well Corp, eBay Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantage+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 634,935 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,881,069 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 5,254,355 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  4. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 999,557 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.37%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 972,244 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 424,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 418,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 354,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.417200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 327,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 999,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 293.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,967,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 170.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 137.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 688,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 286,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 96.54%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $393.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 37.58%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 79,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 26.5%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 225,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 45,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 34.23%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 47,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 119,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.



