Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc

Merriam, KS, based Investment company Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, American Well Corp, eBay Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 634,935 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,881,069 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 5,254,355 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 999,557 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 972,244 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 424,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 418,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 354,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.417200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 327,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 999,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 293.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,967,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 170.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 137.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 688,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 286,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 96.54%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $393.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 37.58%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 79,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 26.5%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 225,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 45,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 34.23%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 47,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 119,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.