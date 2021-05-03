Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: ATVI, CNNE, EBAY, BIDU, LUV, SLB, FCAM, INFO, SPYD,
- Added Positions: Z, AMWL, BKI, LVS, MSFT, SPGI, ADNT, ISRG, ORLY, CMCSA, CRM, NVDA, V, MA, JNJ, HON, CSCO, PEP, NKE, LMT, PAYX, TXN, RTX, VZ, JPM, EPD, CCI, COST, CSGP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SBUX, C, LLY, LOW, BX, NXPI,
- Sold Out: WMT, TWTR,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 634,935 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,881,069 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 5,254,355 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 999,557 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 972,244 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 424,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 418,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 354,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.417200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 327,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 999,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Well Corp by 293.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,967,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 170.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 137.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 688,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 286,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 96.54%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $393.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 37.58%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 79,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 26.5%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 225,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 45,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 34.23%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 47,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 119,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.
