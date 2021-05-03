Logo
Brooktree Capital Management Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brooktree Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, SharpSpring Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Coca-Cola Co, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooktree Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Brooktree Capital Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooktree+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 385,475 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,701 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
  3. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 135,466 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 27,828 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  5. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 59,812 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 203,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 522,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in SharpSpring Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.034900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $254.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $258.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 18,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 52.85%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Brooktree Capital Management still held 1,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

