John Hill joins 1st Security Bank as SVP, Director of Community & Business Banking

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

John Hill joins 1st Security Bank as SVP, Director of Community & Business Banking

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that John Hill has joined the Bank as its new Director of Community & Business Banking.

image-20210503122440-1.png

A native of Aberdeen, WA, John has over 30 years' experience as a banking professional in Western Washington. He began his diverse banking career in Bellevue as a Personal Banker and later moved to Seattle as a Branch Manager. John went on to manage key branches for Sterling Savings Bank as Vice President and then as Northwest Washington Territory Manager. His most recent position was Senior Vice President, Regional Director, Washington Business Banking for Umpqua Bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Hill to the growing 1st Security Community and Business Banking team," says Kelli Nielsen, EVP, Retail Banking and Marketing. "John brings a breadth of experience plus a track record of innovation, mentoring, and leadership to the Bank. His focus on communities and customer service make him a natural fit with our efforts to enhance our Community & Business Banking division."

John graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School in 2008, a masters-level program in Executive Leadership and Financial Management. He has a passion for community involvement and has served on the Executive Board of Parkview Services since 2011 and is a former Ballard Chamber of Commerce president (2005).

In his spare time, John can be found enjoying a round of golf, gardening or savoring a fine wine. He currently resides in Bothell, WA with his wife and 2 children.

Media Contact:

Donna Jacobson
1st Security Bank
VP, Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE: 1st Security Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643958/John-Hill-joins-1st-Security-Bank-as-SVP-Director-of-Community-Business-Banking

img.ashx?id=643958
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)