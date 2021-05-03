Tego Cyber Inc. Appoints New York Based Crescendo Communications as Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging cybersecurity threat intelligence company, today announced that it has retained Crescendo Communications, LLC (Crescendo') to provide investor relations and corporate communications services.

David Waldman, CEO of Crescendo, commented, "The growth in cyber attacks and data security breaches among leading U.S. and global enterprises illustrates that despite billions spent on data security and IT infrastructure, government and corporate IT infrastructures remain highly vulnerable to ever present threats. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) is a first-in-class threat intelligence platform that is highly complementary to existing IT security infrastructure, as it provides additional context so that clients can understand the potential threats within their environment and can take action before those risks manifest into much larger problems. Importantly, Tego Cyber offers a very important customer value proposition by reducing their client's total cost of technology ownership. Overall, we believe this a highly scalable business model, targeting a sizable and growing end user market. We are excited to help Tego Cyber communicate this story and broaden the audience, including expanding investor awareness for the Company as Tego Cyber continues to execute on key milestones."

"We are very pleased to be retaining Crescendo to assist with the development and implementation our market awareness and shareholder communication strategy," stated Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "We will be relying on Crescendo to handle all shareholder inquires and proactively communicate our story to the investment community allowing management to focus on the completion and launch of the first commercial integration of our threat intelligence platform."

About Crescendo

Crescendo Communications, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices and affiliates in Europe and Asia, is an emerging leader within the investor relations industry. The firm was founded on a strategic and professional approach to investor relations that builds awareness of public companies through tailored outreach programs that target institutional investors, analysts, and the financial media. Crescendo's approach is centered around properly educating investors and cultivating trust in order to uphold and protect the long-term credibility and reputation of its clients. Additional information is available at: www.crescendo-ir.com.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T AlienVault, Exabeam, and LogRhythm.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

