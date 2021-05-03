AGCO to Present at the 2021 VIRTUAL Wells Fargo Industrials Conference





AGCO, Your Agriculture Company ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the 2021 VIRTUAL Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 6, 2021. The conference will include a presentation by Seth Crawford, AGCO's Senior Vice President, Precision Ag and Digital at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Companys website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agcocorp.com%2Fcompany%2Finvestors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.









AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Powered by Fuse smart farming solutions, AGCOs full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020.









