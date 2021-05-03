Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets increased $183.7 million, or 46%, to $579.1 million at March 31, 2021 from $395.4 million for the period ending March 31, 2020.

Net income of $1.6 million, or $0.38 per share, was earned for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 versus $947 thousand, or $0.23 per share, in first quarter 2020.

Total loans increased $110.6 million, or 36%, compared to one year prior.

Total deposits increased by $179.7 million, or 53%, from first quarter 2020.

Tangible book value per share increased to $12.30 for the quarter from $11.34 one year earlier.

Nonperforming assets to total assets remained stable at 0.5%.

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Commencement Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCQX:CBWA, Financial) reported quarterly net income of $1.6 million, or $0.38 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, compared to $947 thousand and $0.23 per share for first quarter 2020. Net interest income increased by 38% compared to one year prior. Total assets increased 46% from $395.4 million in first quarter 2020 to $579.1 million in first quarter 2021.

Total loans increased $110.6 million, or 36%, to $415.8 million compared to $305.1 million in first quarter 2020. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans reached a total of $114.5 million during 2020 and the Bank continues to receive forgiveness proceeds from the first round of funding. The second round of funding began in January 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank provided an additional $38.8 million in PPP loans for new or second draw applications.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.5% and the Bank's Texas Ratio, a measurement of problem loans and bank-owned properties to capital, decreased to 4.6%. The Bank's loan portfolio remained well-diversified at 56% commercial real estate, 40% commercial, and 4% consumer and other. Industry concentrations are also monitored and remained well-diversified.

Total deposits increased by $179.7 million, or 53%, from first quarter 2020. Deposit growth has been considered a reflection of the influx of cash approved through several congressional packages used to stimulate the economy. Net interest margin and cost of funds showed slight improvements compared to year-end 2020.

"We continue to be pleased with the Bank's strong financial performance as the economy reopens. We have found an increased need for community banking services and our team has worked diligently to provide our local businesses with tailored solutions. We look forward to continuing this momentum throughout 2021," said John Manolides, President & Chief Executive Officer.

About Commencement Bancorp, Inc.

Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company forCommencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Commencement Bank was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

