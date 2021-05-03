Logo
New Jersey American Water Announces 2021 Environmental Grant Award Recipients

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



New Jersey American Water announced today its grant recipients through the companys 2021 Environmental Grant Program. This year, the company has awarded a total of $38,241 to four distinguished organizations and community groups within its service area that are engaged in sustainability projects to improve water source protection or watershed protection.



At New Jersey American Water, environmental stewardship is a core value, stated Matthew Csik, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. We recognize the impact these innovative projects have on their communities and our environment, and we are proud to support organizations that will continue to lead and inspire generations of environmental stewards for years to come.



The 2021 Environmental Grant Awardees are as follows:



Camdens Promise Charter School was awarded $8,908.83 for development of a native plants greenhouse grown in hydroponics and soil. These native plants will be planted within two rain gardens, one located around the parking lot at Palmyra Cove Nature Park and the second will be located at the Camdens Promise Charter School. The experience will provide students a great learning experience focused on rain gardens, the impacts of runoff and the difference and similarities between hydroponics and soil gardens.



The City of Summits Environmental Commission was awarded $10,000 for Summits Community Center Rain Garden and Reforestation Project. This project will include the installation of a designed rain garden as well as reforestation effort at the Summit Community Center. This initiative will beautify the landscape surrounding the Community Center while also providing a cost-effective, educational, and sustainable way to reduce stormwater runoff from the property and offer increased protection of the Rahway River watershed.



Jefferson School was awarded $9,332 for their Buffering Stream Gardens project. This project will include the installation of seven hydroponic tower gardens at the school to provide hands-on learning experience to students. These visual tools will help teach the 5th grade students at the Jefferson School about conservation and sustainability. The towers will also provide an opportunity to bring the community together with yearly plantings and maintenance of the Townships local streams. The students' experience will bring a deep prolific sense of understanding while providing a cleaner and healthier watershed.



Monmouth Museum was awarded $10,000 for the purchase and installation of an Aquaponics tank, which combines aquaculture and hydroponics that grows fish and plants together in one symbiotic ecosystem. The tank would serve to educate museum visitors on ways to create sustainable environments to prevent harmful runoff and practices that can negatively impacted their local watershed.



Established in 2008, the companys Environmental Grant Program has provided more than $391,000 in funding to 47 innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in communities served by New Jersey American Water.



For more information on the Environmental+Grant+Program, visit the companys website at www.newjerseyamwater.com.



About New Jersey American Water



New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.



About American Water



With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

