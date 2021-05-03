Triumph Group's Asia-Pacific MRO Provider Signs MOU With Thai Aviation Industries

BERWYN, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Aviation Services Asia Ltd. (TASA) business has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Thai Aviation Industries Co., Ltd (TAI), a certified repair station under the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). TASA is a subsidiary of Triumph Group, located in Chonburi, Thailand.

The MOU, executed at a ceremony presided over by Air Chief Marshal Supachai Saingurn, Managing Director of TAI, and Monty Richardson, President of TASA, commemorates both parties' intent to cooperate on a wide range of training, business development and maintenance services, including composite training for Diamond DA40 and DA62 aircraft maintenance, design of approval (DOA) support, testing, repair, calibration and overhaul of aircraft components, as well as new capability development in aircraft structures and satellites.

"The establishment of this MOU is an important milestone for both TASA and TAI, marking the continuation of the cooperative relationship that Triumph Group is advocating with our local and regional Asia-Pacific partners and customers," said Richardson. "This is a key foundation for mutual understanding and leveraging of our individual and organizational strengths and capabilities."

Thai Aviation Industries Co., Ltd., Thailand's premier international MRO, has various capabilities including aircraft maintenance up to O-level, component repair and overhaul of piston engines and propellers, aircraft parts and logistics support, NDI service up to level-3 and an ISO 17025 standard tools and equipment calibration shop. More information about TAI can be found at http://taithailand.com

Triumph Aviation Services-Asia, Ltd., a two-time Boeing Silver Performance Excellence awardee and the first Thailand-based MRO station to receive EASA DOA Part 21J approval for nacelle components design and validation, conducts repairs and overhauls a wide range of complex aircraft structures and components such as engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and various aircraft accessories. More information about TASA can be found at https://www.tasa-aviation-apac.com/

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

